Pune News / Take prior permission before retuning to Kolhapur: Patil

Take prior permission before retuning to Kolhapur: Patil

pune Updated: May 16, 2020 20:49 IST
HT Correspondent
Fearing the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 virus, which causes the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection, in the district, Kolhapur guardian minister Satej Patil, has asked people to take prior permission before returning.

Patil said, “I have written to the district collector appealing to him that only those, with no other options to stay in Pune and Mumbai areas which are red zones, must return with prior permission from the district administration. While those who do have homes in these cities or a place to stay, must stay back there.”

Many migrants have been returning home to their native towns since the lockdown after their income became a serious problem.

Currently, Kolhapur district has about 28 positive patients and has reported one death due to Covid-19. Out of these, nine have been discharged and only 18 active cases are undergoing treatment.

Patil said, “I am not saying that they should not come, but if they have a place to stay back then they should only return if they have prior permission and only if they have medical emergencies or any unavoidable reason to come.”

“We want to prevent the spread of the virus in the district which has comparatively less number of cases as compared to Mumbai and Pune which are prime red zones in the country,” he said.

Patil also said that about 86,000 people have come to Kolhapur before the lockdown was officially announced and about 20,000 had come after the lockdown by seeking permission. “Only those who have permission must come so that we can arrange quarantine or isolation facilities for them accordingly,” said Patil.

