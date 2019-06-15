Talent mobility will benefit everyone, says EU delegation to India at event in Pune

“There are 6,000 European Union (EU) companies in India, but collaboration does not just mean investment and technology, it should mean beyond,” said Raimund Magis, charge d’Affaires, European Union delegation to India.

Magis was speaking at the inauguration of the one-and-a-half day seminar on Talent Mobility held on June 14 at Conrad Hotel, Pune.

The seminar was organised by the International Labour Organisation, in partnership with the India Centre for Migration . The event was organised in association with National Association of Software and Services Companies and Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture.

Sanjiv Arora , secretary (consular, passport, visa and overseas Indian affairs), ministry of external affairs; Dagmar Walter, director,International Labour Organisation and Prashant Girbane, director general, Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture were also present for the seminar.

The opening day included parallel sessions on information technology and automotive sectors while the second day will focus on Startups and policy landscape for European Union and Indian entrepreneurs.

Girbane said, “Many European Union -based companies are housed in Pune. With those companies came investment, technology as well as talent. The migrant and mobility also happened the other way round . With sectors like IT, Pune also sent it’s talent to European Union countries to further enhance their productivity. When it comes to startups, India is one of the top three countries and Pune is one of the top centres for startups.”

In his keynote address, Arora said, “As India is moving towards becoming a five trillion USD economy before 2025, a well-managed mobility of professionals along the India-European Union corridor would be beneficial for all. The vast reservoir of young, educated and skilled persons in India, is poised to contribute positively to India’s multi-dimensional cooperation with European Union countries.”

He added that the joint declaration on the Common Agenda for Migration and Mobility, signed between India and the European Union and its member states in 2016 is a broad flexible vision document which will enhance mobility of talent.

Magis said that European Union India strategic partnership is decades old and European Union has been the largest trading partner with India. “Talent mobility is not only related to migration. It should start from education and thereby resulting in circular economy of result and talent. We need to integrate talent and opportunities to get benefits for both.”

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 16:42 IST