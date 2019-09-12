Techie, student among 4 dead in Pirangut accident

pune

A speeding goods carrier (MH 15 GV 9011) collided with three two-wheelers on Tuesday night at Lavale phata, Pirangut ghat, causing the death of four people, including a software engineer and an engineering student. The accident, which took place at 9 pm, also left one person injured.

Paud police have arrested driver of the goods vehicle, Phula Bhika Badhane (34), a resident of Dhule.

The deceased have been identified as Vaishnavi Sunil Sonawane (20), Pooja Bandu Patil (17), Nagesh Ankush Gavhane (21) and Suraj Rathod (20).

Sonawane, a techie employed with Wipro, and Patil, an engineering student hailing from Nagpur, were travelling on one two-wheeler.

According to the police, the accident happened when the speeding truck, negotiating a turn on the steep slope, lost control. The driver, Badhane, attempted to flee the scene, but was chased and caught by police constable Mayur Nimbalkar.

The other two deceased, Gavhane and Rathod, residents of Pirangut, were on the second two-wheeler. The bodies of all deceased have been handed over to their families after the postmortem on Wednesday.

The motorist on the third two-wheeler escaped with injuries and has been admitted to a private hospital. His identity has not been revealed.

Police sub-inspector (PSI) Shrikant Jadhav, who is investigating officer in the case, said, “According to our primary investigation, the driver lost control of the vehicle. He has claimed that the brakes of the truck failed. We have sent his blood for testing to check whether he was inebirated at the time of the accident.”

An FIR has been lodged against the truck driver.

