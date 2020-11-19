e-paper
Temperature will continue to rise in Pune city till November 23: IMD

IMD has forecast clouds over Pune city and district around November 19, 20, 21 with a chance of isolated very light rains over the district even in the city

pune Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 15:58 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Jigar Hindocha
The rise in the temperature is due to consecutive western disturbances affecting the western Himalayan region and strong easterly wind flow over southern peninsula due to which northeast monsoon is active so IMD models have suggested that night temperatures will be on the higher side.
The minimum temperature in the city continues to rise after cold weather in the initial weeks of November. From 9.8 degrees Celsius on November 12 it has risen to 18.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday (November 18).

“The minimum and maximum temperature will continue to rise till November 23. After that, there will be a partial moist shift and as a result, northern components of wind will start reaching northern parts of Maharashtra including Pune so from November 24 morning there is a slight chance of fall in minimum temperature,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department, India Meteorological Department, Pune.

The rise in the temperature is due to consecutive western disturbances affecting the western Himalayan region and strong easterly wind flow over southern peninsula due to which northeast monsoon is active so IMD models have suggested that night temperatures will be on the higher side.

“On Thursday (November 19), there may be an interaction (confluence) between easterlies and westerlies even over central, northern parts of Maharashtra, viz. Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada,” he said.

“As a result, IMD, Pune has forecast clouds over Pune city and district around November 19, 20, 21 with a chance of isolated very light rains over the district even in the city. Therefore, night temperatures are predicted to be in the range of 16-18 degrees Celsius in Pune till at least November 21-22,” said Kashyapi.

There is also strong easterly wind influence over peninsular India, which is causing moisture incursion and clouding over areas of Maharashtra, even in Pune district and city.

“Humidity level in the air is on the high side during the day with maximum temperature will be near to 31-32 degrees Celsius,” he said.

Cloudy weather during the night is causing a rise in minimum temperature as clouds to prevent the escape of longwave radiation from the earth’s surface into the atmosphere.

