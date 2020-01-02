e-paper
Thursday, Jan 02, 2020
Home / Pune News / Tempo driver at large after death of colleague in accident at Hadapsar

Tempo driver at large after death of colleague in accident at Hadapsar

pune Updated: Jan 02, 2020 21:59 IST
HT Correspondent
A tempo cleaner died after he was injured in an accident involving the vehicle in which he was sitting beside the driver. The incident took place at 2:15am on Solapur-Pune highway, Hadapsar, on December 31, 2019.

The deceased has been identified as Krushna Aba Gawali (22), a resident of Kolgaon in Srigonda tehsil of Ahmednagar district.

According to the police, the accident took place at Shewalwadi in Hadapsar when the deceased who was sitting beside the driver Vishal Jagannath Lagad (24) was seriously injured after the driver rammed into another vehicle. According to eyewitnesses, the tempo driver fled from the spot after the accident.

A case of rash and negligent driving has been lodged against Jagannath in this regard. Assistant police inspector (API) SR Khopade of Hadapsar police is investigating the case.

