Temps drops in Pune with onset of winter, season to begin in Nov 3rd week

pune

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 17:12 IST

With rain finally past the city, the city has started witnessing a nip in the air with the temperature gradually coming down. On Sunday, city’s temperature was 16.4 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), has said that the winter onset will begin from the third week of November. “This time the winter onset is expected after the third week of November. The temperature will reduce up to 15-16 degrees Celsius,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather department, IMD.

According to IMD, the cyclonic circulation over northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining south Gujarat coast has become less marked, the city is also witnessing its first sunshine in days after the extended rainfall. The residents of Pune are also feeling a slight nip in the air, with the city’s temperature gradually going down.

The city will witness clear sky and dry weather according to IMD, though Konkan and Goa will experience rain with thundery activity in isolated parts.

On Sunday, Pune recorded 16.4 degree Celsius as minimum temperature and 30.7 degree Celsius as its maximum temperature, while lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Mahableshwar at 15.5 degrees Celsius.

As per IMD’s forecast, from second half of November to end of November, minimum temperature will be normal or below normal over most parts of India. However Kashyapi said, IMD will issue winter outlook ( minimum) temperature and cold wave outlook by the end of this month.