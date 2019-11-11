e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 11, 2019

Temps drops in Pune with onset of winter, season to begin in Nov 3rd week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), has said that the winter onset will begin from the third week of November. “This time the winter onset is expected after the third week of November

pune Updated: Nov 11, 2019 17:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
On Sunday, Pune recorded 16.4 degree Celsius as minimum temperature and 30.7 degree Celsius as its maximum temperature, while lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Mahableshwar at 15.5 degrees Celsius.
On Sunday, Pune recorded 16.4 degree Celsius as minimum temperature and 30.7 degree Celsius as its maximum temperature, while lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Mahableshwar at 15.5 degrees Celsius.(Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
         

With rain finally past the city, the city has started witnessing a nip in the air with the temperature gradually coming down. On Sunday, city’s temperature was 16.4 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), has said that the winter onset will begin from the third week of November. “This time the winter onset is expected after the third week of November. The temperature will reduce up to 15-16 degrees Celsius,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather department, IMD.

According to IMD, the cyclonic circulation over northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining south Gujarat coast has become less marked, the city is also witnessing its first sunshine in days after the extended rainfall. The residents of Pune are also feeling a slight nip in the air, with the city’s temperature gradually going down.

The city will witness clear sky and dry weather according to IMD, though Konkan and Goa will experience rain with thundery activity in isolated parts.

On Sunday, Pune recorded 16.4 degree Celsius as minimum temperature and 30.7 degree Celsius as its maximum temperature, while lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Mahableshwar at 15.5 degrees Celsius.

As per IMD’s forecast, from second half of November to end of November, minimum temperature will be normal or below normal over most parts of India. However Kashyapi said, IMD will issue winter outlook ( minimum) temperature and cold wave outlook by the end of this month.

top news
Racing against deadline, Uddhav Thackeray phones Sonia Gandhi to seek support
Racing against deadline, Uddhav Thackeray phones Sonia Gandhi to seek support
On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police
On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police
Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai hotel, not Matoshree
Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai hotel, not Matoshree
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
24-yr-old comes to Gurugram for exams, raped by cousin in hotel room: Cops
24-yr-old comes to Gurugram for exams, raped by cousin in hotel room: Cops
Robbers steal TV set top box, mistaking it for a CCTV recorder
Robbers steal TV set top box, mistaking it for a CCTV recorder
Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot in latest 83 still
Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot in latest 83 still
Maharashtra deadlock: Hectic parleys underway between Sena, NCP & Cong
Maharashtra deadlock: Hectic parleys underway between Sena, NCP & Cong
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News

Pune News