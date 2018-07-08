Ten injured as bus turns turtle in Wakad on the outskirts of Pune city

A total of ten passengers are in critical condition after the bus they were travelling in turned turtle at Dehu road-Katraj outlet point in Wakad in the early hours of Sunday. According to the police, the bus bearing number MH 09 CV 3697 was on its way to Kolhapur from Borivali when the driver lost control and dashed into the bridge over Mula river at Wakad. Eyewitnesses said that there were around thirty passengers of all age groups in the bus at the time of the accident.

The injured have been admitted in a private hospital and they are undergoing treatment. Among the injured are Belapur judge Chandrashila Patil and her daughter Swara. As soon as the news of the accident reached the police control room, ambulance with first aid and rescue personnel were deployed to provide succour to the victims, police said.