Home / Pune News / Thieves threaten security guards, rob two sandalwood trees worth worth Rs 3,500 from Shimla office campus

pune Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 22:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

PUNE Four unidentified men were booked for threatening security guards at the Shimla office which houses the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and robbing two sandalwood trees from the campus.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Ganesh Adagale (55), a resident of Kasba peth, who works as a security guard at the historic building.

The men cut down two sandalwood trees on campus, which are estimated to be worth Rs 3,500, said police.

“The office does not have CCTV camera facility. Three security guards are posted there. We are speaking with them and investigation is on,” said sub-inspector S Mahangade of Shivajinagar police station, who is investigating the case.

The men were carrying a long knife used to cut trees, according to the complainant.

A case under Sections 392 (punishment for robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 4(25) of Arms Act has been registered at Shivajinagar police station.

