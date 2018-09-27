Three, including one from Pune, killed in Chikhali road accident

Three men were killed in Chikhali area of Ahmednagar district after the four-wheeler they were travelling in was involved in an accident along with a dumper truck on Wednesday afternoon.

The three were identified as Sagar Raghunath Dahatonde, 25, a resident of Vadgaon village in Ashti area of Beed; Ashok Rupchande Pawar, 52, Chancahvdi Patil area of Ahmednagar, and Umesh Vijay More, 22, resident of Pune and a native of Athwad area of Ahmednagar.

The three deceased were travelling in a Maruti Swift Dzire were enroute to Ahmednagar on the Ahmednagar-Daund highway when they met with an accident involving a dumper truck. The incident happened near the old toll plaza in Chikhali ghat under the jurisdiction of Belwandi police station under Ahmednagar police superintendent. The police were informed about the incident at 3:35 pm.

Senior police inspector Rajendra Padwal of Belwandi police station along with additional superintendent of police Jayant Meena, who were on election duty in Ahmednagar, rushed to the spot.

The dumper truck bearing registration number MH16CP0628 is owned by a construction company called Agarwal Construction. However, the name of the driver could not be affirmed. The four-wheeler was registered in the name of a man identified as Shankar Ambadas Devkar of Pune.

The deceased were taken to civil hospital in Ahmednagar for post mortem. The incident was recorded at Belwandi police station.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 16:07 IST