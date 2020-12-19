e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Three techies from Pune drown off Anjarle beach in Dapoli

Three techies from Pune drown off Anjarle beach in Dapoli

Three others were rescued by locals on Friday afternoon.

pune Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 17:03 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustan Times, Pune
Three software engineers from Pune drowned off the Anjarle beach on Friday, located at a distance of 30km from Dapoli in Ratnagiri, the Dapoli police have said.
Three software engineers from Pune drowned off the Anjarle beach on Friday, located at a distance of 30km from Dapoli in Ratnagiri, the Dapoli police have said. (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)
         

Three software engineers from Pune drowned off the Anjarle beach on Friday, located at a distance of 30km from Dapoli in Ratnagiri, the Dapoli police have said.

Three others were rescued by locals on Friday afternoon.

The victims were part of a 14-member group of tourists from Pune who had gone to the beach for a picnic along the coast Konkan, police said.

The group are employees of a private company and entered the sea around 10.30 am.

The three who were rescued were rushed to a hospital in the area and are currently being treated.

The deceased have been identified as Akshay Rakhlekar (25), Vikram Srivastava (24) and Manoj Gawande (24), while those who have been rescued have been identified as Rohit Palande and Nihal Chavan.

Dapoli police station incharge Rajendra Patil said, “Fourteen persons had come to Anjarli for a picnic. Some of them entered the water to swim. Six of them drowned as they could not fathom the depth. The others raised an alarm after which locals rushed to their help and rescued three of them.”

Inspector Patil added, “The victims are software engineers from the Concentrix company. Their bodies have been fished out and a case of accidental death has been lodged.”

top news
‘India is not weak, won’t tolerate any aggression’: Rajnath Singh
‘India is not weak, won’t tolerate any aggression’: Rajnath Singh
‘One big family’: What happened in key Congress meet
‘One big family’: What happened in key Congress meet
Amit Shah does not understand the reality of West Bengal politics: TMC MP
Amit Shah does not understand the reality of West Bengal politics: TMC MP
Met Amit Shah in 2014 for the first time, recalls Suvendu
Met Amit Shah in 2014 for the first time, recalls Suvendu
TMC rebel Suvendu Adhikari joins BJP in presence of home minister Amit Shah
TMC rebel Suvendu Adhikari joins BJP in presence of home minister Amit Shah
Cap on number of visitors to centrally-protected monuments lifted
Cap on number of visitors to centrally-protected monuments lifted
NHS: 27 per cent married women in state have experienced spousal violence
NHS: 27 per cent married women in state have experienced spousal violence
‘US Space Force members will be known as guardians’: VP Mike Pence
‘US Space Force members will be known as guardians’: VP Mike Pence
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In