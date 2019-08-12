Ticket confirmation text despite cancellation leaves Pune passengers confused

pune

Due to heavy rainfall, waterlogging and landslides in the Pune and Mumbai divisions of Central Railway, the Indian Railways has decided to cancel all train services between Pune and Mumbai till August 16. However, passengers who have booked a ticket earlier and are on the general waiting list received a message on August 10 stating that their tickets have been confirmed.

This has led to confusion among passengers on whether the trains are operational, or are cancelled as announced by the central railways.

Abhishek Bhukele, a passenger said, “I booked the ticket of Deccan queen, to travel to Mumbai from Pune. The train was scheduled to depart on August 14 and my name was on the waiting list. Due to rains the railway authorities cancelled intercity trains. Despite their announcement, I received a message stating that my ticket has been confirmed.”

“When I called the customer care service of the Indian Railways, they said that the trains have been cancelled. This is creating a lot of confusion,” added Bhukele.

Official spokesperson of the Central Railways Pune division said, “The trains will remain cancelled as announced. Having said so, there must be some technical problems owing to which such a message would have gone to the passenger. However, the message stating train cancellation will also be sent on the registered mobile number of the passenger which will clear all the confusion.”

Most of the daily trains between Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai have been cancelled by the central railways till August 16 owing to heavy rainfalls and boulder falling in the monkey hill region of the ghat section between the Pune-Mumbai rail sections.

