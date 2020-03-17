To enter Roseland Residency, sanitise your hands and cover your face

pune

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 18:46 IST

Covid-19 (coronavirus) has Pimpri-Chinchwad on high alert. Roseland Residency, located at Pimple Saudagar, is taking precautionary measures to ensure safety.

The society management, on Tuesday, stated that domestic staff will not be to allowed to enter society premises for one week. Single pick up points for all e-commerce deliveries are available for the residents.

The society is also deep cleaning and sanitising the entire premises. Sanitisers are placed at the entry gate. Lifts, staircases and doors are sanitised daily. Security personnel stationed at the gate where will ensure any person found having Covid-19 symptoms will not be allowed to enter the premises. Residents and visitors are advised to use face masks. The society has also shut down the library and garden for a week, said Santosh Maskar, chairman of the society.

Maskar told HT, “We had a meeting with all the house helps regarding their safety and concern due to the Covid-19 outbreak. It was then decided the domestic helps will not enter society from Wednesday till Sunday. They will resume work on Monday. The domestic staff work in multiple houses, hence, they are at a greater risk. The domestic staff will be on paid for their leaves.”

There are 3,500 people living in the 1,000 flats of Roseland Residency. Among them 90 per cent people are working in IT sector. The committee members appealed to the residents to cooperate in order to have a healthy environment.

Maskar added, “After Pimpri-Chinchwad reported maximum cases of Covid-19, the society WhatsApp group was filled with messages, leading to unnecessary panic. Hence, for now on, only the group admin will be able to send messages. We are taking all the precautionary measures from our end.”