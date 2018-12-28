To strengthen academic structure, we plan on introducing cinematography courses: Nithil Dennis, director, Symbiosis school of photography

Nithil Dennis has 17 years of combined experience in academics and industry. He holds a degree in visual communication, specialising in Photography from Loyola College, Chennai and a Masters in Electronic Media, specialising in Film and television production from Anna University, Chennai. He also has a 3-year Diploma in Printing Technology. He is also a UGC-NET qualified lecturer, experienced academician with 13 years of teaching experience in various specialisations of Photography and films. He has a strong sense of identifying photo stories. His research Interests are ‘Digital Storytelling through Images’ and ‘Participatory approaches with the help of Digital Imaging Technologies and its uses in the representation of Ethnographic Communities in India’.

What steps are being taken to enhance student skills?

I am strengthening our course curriculum by introducing a new program structure and streamlining digital media with our regular teaching techniques. I have introduced practices like Live Projects and best practices like annual pottery workshop for the students.

Tell us about your college?

Symbiosis School of Photography is the first of its kind to offer a 3 year undergraduate degree course in Photography. We have a beautiful campus that provides accommodation to the first year students, an elaborate central library, a recreational centre, a state-of-the art technology, latest camera equipment, special studios like the day-light studio, studio for automobile shoots, green room and make up room.

What are your plans for the future?

Apart from strengthening the academic structure, I plan to widen our base by introducing internationalisation, cinematography courses and faculty development programs in our course structure.

What are you doing for the students in terms of up gradation?

Technical up gradation of student - faculty coordination by introducing the new E-matrix application for students’ attendance and studio booking.

