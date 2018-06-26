Traffic congestions abound Pune after heavy showers, rains expected throughout week

After a sluggish start, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that monsoon is now advancing andrains are likely throughout this week in the city.Heavy rains on Monday brought the city to a halt with roads being waterlogged.

Traffic was crawling during the peak hours in the evening and congested roads led to a chaotic evening.

IMD stated that between June 26 and June 29, Pune will continue to receive few spells of rain or thundershowers and the sky would remain cloudy.According to IMD, Pune is likely to receive heavy rainfall on June 30 and July 1.

Sneha Salian, a doctor by profession, said, “Even when there are no rains, Paud road usually has massive traffic jams. With heavy rains, the situation was very bad on Monday. It took me more than half an hour to reach Paud phata from Garware chowk. The traffic situation was horrible and not managed properly.”

On Monday, Pune received 2.5mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. At night, the rainfall recorded in the city was 0.6mm. On Monday, the highest rainfall was recorded in Mahabaleshwar at 114mm.

Officials from IMD, said, “A hiatus in the advance of southwest monsoon occurred betweenJune 13 and June 21 due to theweakening of the monsoon circulation pattern. During this weak phase, active monsoon conditions were reported only over Kerala and coastalKarnataka on two days each and Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram and Tripura on one day each."

The officials said that as of June 25, conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon in the remaining parts of Maharashtra.

Kishan Nayak, a resident of Prabhat road, said, “I was travelling to the Pune railway station in the afternoon around 12. 30 pm. The usual time taken to reach the station is half an hour. However, since all the possible roads were jammed, it took me more than an hour to reach the station. Apte road, Ghole road, FC road had heavy traffic congestion.”