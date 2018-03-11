Train cancellations, delays on Sunday due to mega block between Pune, Lonavla

Train services on the Pune-Lonavla section will be affected on Sunday from 11.40 am to 4.10 pm due to a mega block in the Pune-Lonavla section planned by Central Railway.

Works relating to improving the punctuality of trains, railway signalling system, bridge, overhead cables, and other required technical works will be taken up during this period.

During this period, the work of automatic signalling system between Kamshet and Talegaon and works related to construction of bridge near Kamshet and Wadgaon and construction of bridge near KM 145 / 4-5 will be done. Hence , some mail / express trains, passenger and local trains will be affected. Under this, some trains have been cancelled and some trains will be stopped in the section for some time.

Train No 17222 (Down) Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Kakinada Port Express, Train No 16339 (Down) Mumbai - Nagercoil Express will stay between Lonavla and Kamshet stations for approximately 1 hour and 25 minutes.

Train number 17031 (Down) Mumbai - Hyderabad Express will stay between Lonavla and Kamshet stations for about 1 hour.

Train number 17321 Hubli-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express will remain in the Pune Division for approximately 3 hours and 25 minutes.

Train number 11008 (Up) Pune- Mumbai Deccan Express will remain between Pune and Dehu road stations for about 20 minutes.

Cancelled Passenger and Mail / Express Trains

51317/51318 Karjat - Pune - Karjat Passenger

11009/11010 Mumbai-Pune - Mumbai Sinhagad Express

12125/12126 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Pragati Express

Cancelled Local Trains (Lonavla to Pune)

99803 from Lonavla, Pune, departing at 06.30 hrs.

99903 from Talegaon, Pune, 07.50 hrs.

99807 from Lonavla, Pune, at 07.20 pm

99905 Shivajinagar from Talegaon, 09.07.

99809 from Lonavla, Pune, 10/10.

99811 from Lonavla, Pune, 11.30 hours

99813 from Lonavla, Pune, 14.00 a.m.

99815 from Lonavla, Pune, 14.50 hrs.

99817 from Lonavla, Pune, 15 40 o'clock

99907 from Talegaon, Pune, 16.38 hrs.

Cancelled Local Trains (Pune to Lonavla)

99806 from Pune to Lonavla, at 5:45 pm

99808 from Pune to Lonavla, at 06.30 hrs.

99902 from Pune, Talegaon, at 06.50 hrs.

99904 from Pune to Talegaon, 07.07.

99812 From Pune to Lonavla, 09.05.2015

99814 Shivajinagar to Lonavla, 11.20 pm

99816 from Pune to Lonavla, 12.15 pm

99818 from Pune, Lonavla, 13.00 a.m.

99820 from Pune to Lonavla, 15.00 p.m.

99906 from Pune to Talegaon, 15.40 hrs.