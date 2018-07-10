Trainer’s morning workout — 8-km run, swim — ends with drowning

Suraj Sharad Gaikwad, 28, a gym trainer by profession, drowned in a swimming pool owned by the labour welfare department at Sahakarnagar on Sunday. The victim and eight other friends, mostly gym trainers, were on their early morning swim when the incident took place.

A case of accidental death has been registered by the Sahakarnagar police. Gaikwad worked as a trainer with the Vishwa gym in Katraj and used to also run eight km daily. Meanwhile, investigations into the case have brought to light that the swimming pool contractor had sublet the running of the pool to another party.

Anil Shewale, police inspector, said an accidental death has been lodged in the case as there is nobody to blame for negligence. “There is no negligence on the part of the swimming pool contractor as the life guards were present and kept a close watch when the incident took place. The victim suddenly went down as he was physically exhausted despite knowing swimming. His friends realised that Suraj was missing, but 10 minutes passed before they could recover the body. He was then brought out and given medical aid,” Shewale said.

BN Potkule, assistant police inspector (API), who is the investigating officer in the case, said that the deceased had completed his running and arrived at the pool for swimming with friends. “He swam for a while and sank into the water which was noticed by his friends. The life guards plunged in, but by that time he had lost his consciousness and was lifeless ,” he said.

Potkule further explained that Gaikwad was physically fit and had swum a 50-mtr lap. “The accident took place on his second lap. The autopsy report states death due to drowning as traces of water were found in his stomach. We are also investigating the case further as the contractor has sublet the management of the swimming pool to other persons. The details of terms of agreement and conditions are being verified and checked as a part of the investigation ,” Potkule said.