e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019

Travel agents booked for duping 40 people of Rs 11.75 lakh in Pune

pune Updated: Nov 12, 2019 22:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Pune police booked two travel agents for duping 40 people of Rs 11,75,000 on the pretext of making travel arrangements to go to Thailand.

The complaint was filed last week by Arvindkumar Mali, 23 a resident of Kondhwa Budrukh. Mali was coordinating the travel for the others, according to the police.

The group paid the amount to the agents five months ago, but the tickets never arrived. The agents promised to return the money as the dates which the group had planned to travel had lapsed. “The money was paid to the agents through online transactions. Their trip was supposed to take place four and a half months ago,” said Dadaraje Pawar, assistant police inspector, Kondhwa police station.

No arrests have been made so far and the police are on the lookout for the accused.

A case under Sections 420 (punishment for cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Kondhwa police station. 

top news
Indian Army’s M777 regiment to get 3 made-in-India guns
Indian Army’s M777 regiment to get 3 made-in-India guns
Centre’s detailed security planning ensured peace post-Ayodhya verdict
Centre’s detailed security planning ensured peace post-Ayodhya verdict
Donations received by BJP 3 times of what other national parties secured
Donations received by BJP 3 times of what other national parties secured
Supreme Court verdict on plea to bring CJI office under RTI today
Supreme Court verdict on plea to bring CJI office under RTI today
President’s Rule twist to Maharashtra post-poll potboiler
President’s Rule twist to Maharashtra post-poll potboiler
Despite fee waiver, only 700 reach Pakistan by Kartarpur corridor
Despite fee waiver, only 700 reach Pakistan by Kartarpur corridor
Behind Maharashtra delay, Sharad Pawar’s cautious approach to seal the pact
Behind Maharashtra delay, Sharad Pawar’s cautious approach to seal the pact
Is ‘BJP option’ over for Shiv Sena? Watch Uddhav Thackeray’s reaction
Is ‘BJP option’ over for Shiv Sena? Watch Uddhav Thackeray’s reaction
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News

Pune News