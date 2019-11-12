Travel agents booked for duping 40 people of Rs 11.75 lakh in Pune

pune

The Pune police booked two travel agents for duping 40 people of Rs 11,75,000 on the pretext of making travel arrangements to go to Thailand.

The complaint was filed last week by Arvindkumar Mali, 23 a resident of Kondhwa Budrukh. Mali was coordinating the travel for the others, according to the police.

The group paid the amount to the agents five months ago, but the tickets never arrived. The agents promised to return the money as the dates which the group had planned to travel had lapsed. “The money was paid to the agents through online transactions. Their trip was supposed to take place four and a half months ago,” said Dadaraje Pawar, assistant police inspector, Kondhwa police station.

No arrests have been made so far and the police are on the lookout for the accused.

A case under Sections 420 (punishment for cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Kondhwa police station.