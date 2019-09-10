Trio attack shopkeeper with swords, sparks panic in Pimpri-Chinchwad

pune

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 16:50 IST

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have booked three history-sheeters on Sunday for allegedly attacking a shopkeeper with swords.

According to police officials, the incident took place on Pimpri-Chinchwad link road on Sunday. The complaint was filed by the victim, identified as Girish Ishwarlal Dhanwani (29), a resident of Kalewadi.

According to the complaint, Akash alias Kapalya Raju Kale (28), a resident of Link road chawl and two of his associates - who are yet to be identified - have been named accused. The trio entered his shop, armed with swords and demanded money to buy alcohol which Dhanwani refused. Kale then threatened to kill him saying, “whoever refuses Kapalya bhai, will be attacked with a sword”, according to the complaint.

Panic surged through the area and residential societies locked up the gates fearing a retaliatory attack by the gangsters, said the police.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused. According to the police, there are cases related to attempt to murder, rioting and disturbing public order against Kapalya. No arrests have been made in the case so far.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 16:49 IST