Truck driver arrested for running over 36-year-old pedestrian in Lohegaon

Truck driver arrested for running over 36-year-old pedestrian in Lohegaon

pune Updated: Jan 29, 2020 21:47 IST
 A 36-year-old pedestrian was run over by a truck in Lohegaon on Tuesday morning. The police arrested the truck driver on Tuesday afternoon and produced him in a local court on Wednesday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Dipali Gorakh Mane, 36, a resident of Mukadamnagar in Santanagar area of Lohegaon.  

The arrested driver has been identified as Dhanaji Bhimrao Pawar, 26, a resident of Bavdi road in Wagholi. He was granted bail on Wednesday.  

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Subhash Lakshman Jadhav, 67, also a resident of Lohegaon and father of the deceased woman.  

The woman was crossing the road in front of a wedding hall in the area at 8:30am on Tuesday when the dumper truck that Pawar was driving hit her, according to police officials.

The woman was rushed to Orchid hospital by the passers-by. However, she was declared dead on arrival, according to officials.

Her body was sent to the Sassoon General Hospital for post-mortem and then handed over to her family. 

According to the police, the woman was the owner of a general store in the area and was crossing the road to head towards the shop when the incident happened.

The deceased woman is survived by a husband and two children.  

“The dumper truck was a six-wheeler stone crusher and was returning after unloading from a nearby construction site. The driver had a licence,” said assistant police inspector JC Mujawar of the Vimantal police station who is investigating the case.  

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 184 and 119/177 of the Motor Vehicles Act was registered against the driver at the Vimantal police station.

