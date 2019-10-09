e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

Two antelope horns seized in Pune, one arrested

pune Updated: Oct 09, 2019 19:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Pune police arrested one person in possession of two antelope horns on Wednesday and seized the horns. 

The accused was identified as Ajinkya Shitole, 19, a resident of Mahesh Society, who according to police officials, was planning to sell the two horns for Rs 10,000. Shitole was caught at Upper depot in Bibvewadi. 

Kumar Ghadge, police inspector, Bibvewadi police station, said, “We got a tip-off that the accused was coming to Upper depot on Wednesday in search of a customer to sell the two two antelope horns. We deployed policemen at the junction and caught him.” 

According to initial police investigation, the deal to sell two horns was fixed at Rs 10,000, but and it could be more in the international market. “We are still investigating if the arrested had poached the deer and if he is a repeat offender,” Ghadge added. 

The police registered a case under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. 

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 19:05 IST

top news
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
Oct 09, 2019 18:39 IST
After Congress pans Rafale ‘shastra puja’, BJP’s Bofors counter
After Congress pans Rafale ‘shastra puja’, BJP’s Bofors counter
Oct 09, 2019 17:20 IST
Don’t terrorise us on tax: Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh
Don’t terrorise us on tax: Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh
Oct 09, 2019 17:35 IST
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
Oct 09, 2019 13:49 IST
Zaheer Khan hits back with cheekier response to Hardik Pandya’s b’day wish
Zaheer Khan hits back with cheekier response to Hardik Pandya’s b’day wish
Oct 09, 2019 17:24 IST
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Oct 09, 2019 16:00 IST
Kerala’s serial killer Jolly Joseph planned more murders: Cops
Kerala’s serial killer Jolly Joseph planned more murders: Cops
Oct 09, 2019 13:20 IST
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Oct 09, 2019 17:13 IST
trending topics
UGC NETWar box office collectionReliance JioIndia vs South AfricaPriyanka ChopraUddhav ThackerayGlobal Economic SlowdownPM ModiSara Ali Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News
Pune News