Two antelope horns seized in Pune, one arrested

Oct 09, 2019

The Pune police arrested one person in possession of two antelope horns on Wednesday and seized the horns.

The accused was identified as Ajinkya Shitole, 19, a resident of Mahesh Society, who according to police officials, was planning to sell the two horns for Rs 10,000. Shitole was caught at Upper depot in Bibvewadi.

Kumar Ghadge, police inspector, Bibvewadi police station, said, “We got a tip-off that the accused was coming to Upper depot on Wednesday in search of a customer to sell the two two antelope horns. We deployed policemen at the junction and caught him.”

According to initial police investigation, the deal to sell two horns was fixed at Rs 10,000, but and it could be more in the international market. “We are still investigating if the arrested had poached the deer and if he is a repeat offender,” Ghadge added.

The police registered a case under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

