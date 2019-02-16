Two arrested for extorting money from two-wheeler showroom manager in Pune

The Pune police arrested two men on Friday for extorting money from a two-wheeler showroom claiming to be representatives of the manual labourers’ in Khadki.

The arrested duo have been identified as Ramjan Jamaal Shaikh, 27 and Nasir Isamu Shaikh, 27 both residents of Patil Estate slum in Shivajinagar. The police are currently on the look out for three other people suspected to be involved in connection to the extortion. The complaint was filed by the 42-year-old manager of Brahma Motors, the two-wheeler showroom in question.

The complainant alleged that the duo had been harassing the manager since the past three months when it came to loading and unloading of vehicles by manual labourers, those specifically involved in transferring of goods on their heads and shoulders .

On February 13, when the showroom was receiving cargo from its Khed Shivapur outlet, one of the men stopped the truck. According to the complaint, he instructed the showroom employees that the unloading would only be done by the labourers of his association. He informed the manager that he would return on Thursday to discuss payment. On Thursday the men returned and threatened to trash the showroom and beat up the employees, if the manager did not pay them Rs 12,000.

A case under Section 384 (punishment for extortion), 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 387(putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Khadki police station against the three.Assistant police inspector HR Thakur of Khadki police station is investigating the case.

