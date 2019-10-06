Two arrested for killing 18-year-old rickshaw driver, throwing body into Mula-Mutha river in Pune

pune

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 20:23 IST

Two men were arrested on Sunday by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for killing an 18-year-old and throwing his body off the Sangamwadi bridge into the Mula-Mutha river.

The deceased was identified as Rohit Kisan Kamble, 18, a resident of Ashtavinayak colony in Wakad, Pimpri-Chinchwad. The two arrested men were identified as Imtiaz Akbar Shaikh, 21, a resident of Pawarnagar in Thergaon, and Akash Amandas Salve, 24, a resident of Tapkir Chowk area of Kalewadi, Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Kamble, who works as an autorickshaw driver, had left home at 7pm on October 3 saying that he was going out to participate in a dandiya event.Kamble’s family members lodged a missing person complaint at the Wakad police station on October 5. A case under Section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Wakad police station.

Kamble’s mother, Meena Kisan Kamble, had alleged that the two arrested men were responsible for his kidnapping, according to the police. Kamble had been in a fight with the two over a trivial issue on September 29 when the two had threatened him, according to the complaint.

“On September 29, they were all drunk and fought under the influence of alcohol,” said senior police inspector Satish Mane of the Wakad police station.

After their arrest, the two confessed that they had taken Kamble to Lonavla in his autorickshaw and strangled him to death. They brought the body back to Sangamwadi and threw him off the bridge. He was found downstream in Kalyaninagar, Yerawada, on Sunday, according to PI Mane.

“They brought him back in his own rickshaw and left it by the bridge, where they threw the body,” he added.

Sections 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was added to the kidnapping case registered against the two at the Wakad police station. They will be produced in a local court on Monday.

