Two arrested for killing man in Thergaon over gang rivalry

Three people were arrested for the murder of a 25-year-old, who was killed by a group of people in Thergaon over gang rivalry in the late hours of Thursday. The city police have arrested two people and are on the lookout for others involved in the case. The deceased was identified by the police as Rupesh Swarati, 25, a resident of Kalewadi.

Around 11 pm, Swarati was riding a Honda motorbike, registered to a person identified as Rampravesh Gauda (MH14GE4980), when a group of men blocked his way near the concrete water storage tank in Thergaon. They attacked him with sharp weapons and hit his head before fleeing from the spot. Bystanders informed the police who rushed to the spot and took the injured man to Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital in Thergaon, according to police. Senior police officers including assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Vikram Patil of Chaturshringi division rushed to the hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Friday.

A case of attempted murder was registered at Wakad police station initially. However, after the 24-year-old man’s death, the charges were updated to murder. Assistant police inspector (API) Swamy of Wakad police station is investigating the case.

"Some seven to eight people blocked his (deceased man's) way while he was travelling by his motorcycle and started attacking him with sharp weapons. We are on the lookout for the attackers involved in the case," said police inspector (crime) Sunil Pinjan of Wakad police station.

“We have arrested three people in the case; Shubham Takle (19), Prahamesh Pawar (19) and Yogesh Suryavanshi (19). The deceased man had attacked a rival territorial group members on February 19, 2018. He has a case under Section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) registered against him in February at Wakad police station,” said API Swami.

The deceased was riding the motorcycle along with two others; Rajesh Saylu, 20, and Raju Khan, 24, according to the police. They were attacked with sickles, choppers and cement blocks on their head, hands and legs, according to Saylu, who is the complainant in the case.

The police are investigating the reason behind the attack and are on a lookout for other suspects. A case under Sections 302, 323, 506, 141, 143, 147, 148, 149 of Indian Penal code (IPC) along with Section 37(1)(3)135 of Maharashtra Police Act and Section 4(25) Arms Act was registered against the nine people.