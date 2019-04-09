Two cases of robbery registered in Pune against unidentified motorcyclists

Two cases of people riding motorcycles, robbing citizens has been reported at Hadapsar and Katraj police stations on Sunday.

In the first case, the complaint was lodged by the victim Vishant Sawant, 25, a resident of Katraj. According to the complaint, two unidentified motorcyclists threatened him with dire consequences if he did not hand over his belongings. The accused physically assaulted the victim, and took off with Sawant’s mobile phone and cash worth Rs 7,500.

The incident took place at 2.30 am while the victim was waiting for a bus at the bus stand.

The second case was lodged with the Hadapsar police after Abhishekh Mishra, 31, complained of being robbed and assaulted by four unidentified motorcyclists. At 1.30 am, Mishra, a resident of Gondhalenagar, was on a bike and almost knocked over by a fellow motorcyclist.

As Mishra halted, two more men on another motorcycle approached him from behind, before physically assaulting him. The accused escaped with cash worth Rs 7,500.

Police are yet to make arrests in both the cases.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 17:06 IST