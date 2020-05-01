Two held in Pune for allegedly bludgeoning friend to death over drugs issue

Updated: May 01, 2020 16:27 IST

Two men were arrested by Pune police for allegedly murdering a man and remanded to judicial custody on Thursday by a local court. The murder took place over drugs issue, according to police.

The two arrested have been identified as Nikhil alias Bhaiyya Digambar Kamble, and Pradeep alias Gotya Gorakh Katarnavre, 25, both residents of Tadiwala road. The two were arrested within 12 hours of the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Mangesh Vishnu Kamble, a resident of Mangalwar peth.

According to assistant police inspector Sandeep Jamdade of Bundgarden police station who is investigating the case, “They (accused and deceased) were known to each other. Among themselves, they had decided to ask one person to acquire drugs, but that did not work out and they got into a fight.”

The police found the body on Wednesday early morning hours with his head completely smashed at Sangamwadi parking lot near the river.

After his identity was ascertained, the police found that he was habitual of drug use and rarely came home. The police found other frequent visitors of the parking lot and found whereabouts of people Kamble was last seen with.

As Yerawada Central Jail has stopped accepting inmates in light of the pandemic, the two arrested men were sent to a jail in Satara district. The police are on a lookout for a third suspect in the case.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Bundgarden police station in the matter on Wednesday.