Two injured as Ola cab rams into truck in Pune’s Camp area

Two persons were injured when the cab they were travelling in rammed into the dumper near race course in Camp on Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred near botanical garden on Prince Wales drive road when Jayesh Shendge, 33, and his younger brother Vishal, 30, were travelling from Hadapsar to Pune railway station in an Ola share cab (Maruti Suzuki Swift Dezire). Jayesh sustained a head injury while Vishal’s cheek was wounded in the mishap. Both are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Fatima nagar.

Jayesh and his brother had planned a trip to their home town Daund for which he were heading to the Pune railway station. The cab they were travelling in rammed into an truck injuring both of them along with the driver. Police officials said a team has been sent to the spot and details of the incident are being gathered.

Jayesh works at the service center of Maruti Suzuki showroom at Hadapsar.

“The Ola driver was riding rashly. He was not aware of the truck coming from another side and rammed into it,” said Jayesh.

“The driver was already in fight with a passerby motorist who over took him near the Fatima nagar chowk which lead him to the distraction causing the accident,” Jayesh added.

Vishal said that the PMC truck driver was missing from the spot.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 14:55 IST