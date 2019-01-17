Two minors among seven held in preparation of dacoity at Talegaon Dabhade railway station

Two minor boys were among seven people held by the government railway police (GRP) for allegedly preparing to conduct a dacoity on a train at the Talegaon Dabhade railway station.

According to the police, they were planning to rob passengers of Mumbai-Vijapur Express at Talegaon Dabhade railway station during the late hours of Wednesday. The accused were found in possession of two knives, long blades, and chilli powder which was recovered by the police.

The railway police arrested five men and detained the two minors as seven others fled the spot where they were found by the local crime branch of the GRP. The arrested men were identified as Shankar Bhimrao Jangale (20); Yashwant Balu Waghmare (20); Ashok Santosh Adwani (21); all residents of Pimpri along with Samadhan Kantaram Vanave (21) of Ahmednagar and Shrinivas Ashok Alkunte (36) of Pune. While one of the two apprehended minors is 16 years old, the other is 13 years old.

A team headed by police inspector Suresh Goud of GRP local crime branch nabbed the suspects from platform number 1 of the railway station. The arrests were made based on an anonymous tip-off.

The dacoits planned to target the ladies’ compartment on the express train, said PI Goud. The men were waiting on the part of the platform where the ladies’ compartment generally stops, he added. “The suspects do not hesitate to assault the passengers if they resist,” Goud said.

All the suspects of the gang, led by Jangale, are unemployed, according to the police. Jangale has a record of robbery cases registered against him in the past. The others also have a criminal history and met each other in various prisons, Goud claimed.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 16:43 IST