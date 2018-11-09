Two Pune policemen suspended for giving special treatment to Yerwada inmate

Two policemen of Yerwada jail were suspended for providing special treatment to inmate from Yerwada central jail. The two inmates were identified as Namdev Dadabhau Dagle and Kamlesh Balasaheb Patil.

“We got information from the control room about the incident and we found them at the mentioned spot where they were travelling in a private car,” said, Kalpana Jadhav, senior police inspector of Alankar police station. No case has been registered in the matter yet.

The two policemen have been suspended since then from the police force. The order in the matter was issued by Swapna Gore, deputy commissioner of police, head quarter, Pune. It could not be ascertained if such incident happened for the first time or it occurred earlier.

The two people they were escorting were identified as Vishal Dattatray Shinde and Deepak Yashwant Patil who are serving in prison in separate cases.

The two policemen then took Patil in a private vehicle, a car, to a house in Karishma housing society in Kothrud, Shinde was in the court premises.

When the police officers at headquarters learned about the incident, they informed the local police in the area. A beat marshal from Alankar police station responded to the information and found the vehicle, the accused men and the two policemen at the address.

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 15:23 IST