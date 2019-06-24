Two Pune shopkeepers duped of Rs 87,000

The Sinhagad police booked two persons for allegedly cheating a shopkeeper to the tune of ₹7,133 on the pretext of buying clothes and paying for them online.

The two accused visited SZ Fashion Shop on Sinhagad road and bought the clothes of the said amount. They promised the shopkeeper that they will pay the amount through an online payments application. Instead, they took the clothes and did not pay the 44-year-old shopkeeper.

The police have booked the accused under Section 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Suresh Sakhriya (54), a jeweller from Raviwar peth lodged a complaint with the Faraskhana police stating that a couple came to his shop to buy jewellery and stole a gold chain estimated to be worth Rs 80,000 some days ago.

The police have lodged a case of theft and carrying out theft with common intention against the accused. No arrests have been made so far.

