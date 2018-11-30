Two Pune smart city projects to be delayed due to administration deadlock

Administrative deadlock is likely to cause a delay in the implementation of two of the important projects undertaken by the Pune smart city development corporation Ltd. (PSCDCL) in the city.

The official spokesperson of the PSCDCL requesting anonymity, said, “We had requested permission from the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) for the digging work in 38 locations in the city under smart element project and free wifi projects. However, the PMC has denied the permissions stating that only government company can be granted permission for digging work.”

He added, “Because PSCDCL is a special purpose vehicle, we were denied permissions. However, official communication with the PMC in this regard is currently in progress, and we will soon arrive at an alternative solution.”

According to PSCDCL officials, the vision of the smart element project is to have an integrated view of all the smart initiatives undertaken by PMC, PSCDCL and other city-based organisations, with the focus to serve as a decision support engine for city administrators in day-to-day operations or during exigency situations.

It is envisaged to provide administrators, citizens, tourists and businesses real-time and actionable information to aid their day-to-day decision making along with the facilities like wi-fi, emergency call box, public address systems, environmental sensors, flood sensors, a variable messaging display, smart city operations centre etc., the officials added.

Another senior official of the PSCDCL requesting anonymity, said, “The denial of permissions by the PMC is not only causing a major delay but eventually it will also increase the project cost. PSCDCL is a government instituted body. Hence, either permission should be granted to PSCDCL or alternate arrangements should be made by the PMC at the earliest.”

