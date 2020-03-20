e-paper
Two special trains from Pune to clear passenger rush

Two special trains from Pune to clear passenger rush

pune Updated: Mar 20, 2020 21:05 IST
HT Correspondent
Amid the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, the Pune railway division is ensuring the functioning of trains during these trying times. On Friday a massive crowd was seen at the Pune railway station, as passengers wanted to return to their hometowns and villages.

As most passengers want to travel to north India, the central railway has decided to run two special trains from Pune- to Ballarshah in the state and Bihar’s Danapur in Bihar.

On Friday a special train from Pune to Danapur, Bihar and another train to Gorakhpur ran from Pune railway station.

Another special train Pune to Balharshah - Guwahati will run on Saturday at 5.30 pm from Pune railway station. This train will have 16 second class coaches, 2 three tier AC coaches and two general coaches. Booking for this train is started from March 20 at 8 am, said officials.

Similarly two other special one way trains Pune – Danapur and Pune – Howrah junction will run on Saturday, March 21. Danapur express train will start at 8.30 pm and Howrah express train will start at 10.45 pm from Pune railway station.

Manish Sahu a passenger said, “I am from Kolkata and my entire family is worried about me. So, I finally I took a month’s holiday from my work and am going back to my hometown.”

Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson said, “Due to the passenger rush we are running the additional special trains. These trains are only for one-way travel. In addition we are ensuring that all trains and platforms are thoroughly cleaned and sanitised. We are also spreading awareness among passengers.”

