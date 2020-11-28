Two strike ATM at Baner, decamp with Rs 5.7 lakh

pune

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 22:50 IST

A cash machine of a co-operative bank was robbed by two men on Friday morning.

The theft came to light when customers trying to withdraw money from the ATM could not do so and approached the bank.

The theft happened at the co-operative bank’s branch along Baner road between 7am and 7:15am on Friday.

A total of Rs 5,72,500 was stolen from the vault of the bank ATM.

“The bank had filled around Rs 6 lakh cash on November 24. On November 27 afternoon, two customers complained of no cash in the machine. So, the bank employees checked to find the cash vault empty. They checked the CCTV camera footage and found the men to have opened it and fled with the cash,” said sub-inspector Mahesh Bhosale of Chatuhshrungi police station who is investigating the case.

Of the two men caught on the CCTV camera footage, one has covered his face while the other has not, according to the police.

However, neither of their identities has been ascertained yet.

Police are verifying the whereabouts of the security posted at the ATM when the incident took place.

A case under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Chatuhshrungi police station.