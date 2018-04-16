Two woman found dead in a day in Pune

An unidentified woman was found dead in Nive village of Mulshi area on Saturday evening. She was found inside a white rucksack in the valley located before the start of the Tamhini ghat section. Her body was wrapped in a pink bedsheet and then put into a rucksack, according to the police.

The body was sent to a local hospital for post mortem. Police suspect that she was either strangled or choked to death as there is no visible injury on her body. Further investigation in the matter is on.

The woman was found wearing a dark brown kurta (top) and green leggings, mangalsutra (necklace), silver anklets, toe rings, a brass nosering and gold earrings, according to the police. Police suspect the woman was murdered around three days back.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against unidentified men at Paud police station. Police inspector Suresh Nimbalkar is investigating the case.

Hours after Paud police secured the unidentified woman’s body, a 32-year-old woman was found dead atop Hanuman hillock in Pune city. The woman was identified as Komal Devarm Darekar, a resident of Wadarwadi area near Gokhalenagar.

Deccan Gymkhana police have detained her husband Devram Darekar for allegedly killing her. The body was taken to Sassoon General Hospital for post mortem on Sunday. The detained husband allegedly killed her under the influence of alcohol over a suspected extra-marital affair. The police are investigating the case further and are awaiting the post mortem report.