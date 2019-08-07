U-18 basketball Pune: Sanjay Sawant Academy beats Vidyanchal School 32-31

pune

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 17:02 IST

Sanjay Sawant Basketball Academy held their nerve in the dying moments to overcome Vidyanchal School 32-31, at the 14th Late Indirabai Joshi Memorial Under-18 Girikand Cup District Championship on Tuesday.

The tournament is back on after a two-day rain break and it turned out to be intense match with Sawant Academy pulling out a close victory.

It was not a perfect start for Sawant Academy as their shooters were not able to score quickly, and with the Vidyanchal School team coordinating well, the first quarter finished 4-2.

Vidyanchal boys kept on attacking and it helped them to score. Sawant Academy’s improved passing helped them to go into half time trailing by three points.

The changeover did wonders for Sawant Academy, as they dominated the third quarter completely. The team, which was lacking coordination, came out with a display as their shooters scored a flurry of baskets.

The score read 22-20 in the favour of the Sawant Academy at the end of third quarter.

In the final 10 minutes, leading by two points, Sawant Academy stayed cautious with their defence giving no chance to the opponents to score.

In the last five minutes, the game picked up as defenders at both the end kept making mistakes. Both the teams were scoring baskets briskly and in the end it was Sawant Academy who managed to earn one point victory.

Results

Sanjay Sawant Basketball Academy 32 beat Vidyanchal School 31. Half time: 10-13

First quarter: 2-4

Second quarter: 10-13

Third quarter: 22-20

Fourth quarter: 32-31

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 17:02 IST