U-18 district basketball: Millennium oust Bishop’s Kalyaninagar Boys

Aug 10, 2019

Coming out with strong defence in the final 10 minutes helped Millennium School oust Bishop’s School Kalyaninagar Boys in the pre-quarterfinal of the 14th Late Indirabai Joshi Memorial Under-18 Girikand Cup District Championship on Friday.

Besides the second quarter, where Millennium School managed to only score 2 points, it was an impressive performance as they were good in all departments of the game.

“With just a two-point lead, strategy was not to allow their three-pointer scorer to score. So we defended him well in the final moments of the game and it worked for us,” said Dhruv Suryavanshi captain of the Millennium School.

Suryavanshi was the top scorer with 11 points for the victorious team. Aryan Limaye provided him good support scoring eight points.

Millennium School started with bang scoring 14 points while the opponents only managed seven. Bishop’s School bounced back in second quarter scoring 14 points and went into half time with the score line 21-16 in their favour.

Third quarter saw both teams add 10 points each.

Having a five-point lead, Bishop’s failed in the final quarter and allowed Millennium to surge ahead.

“It was the casual attitude of my team. That’s how I would describe the performance. We trailed, we took the lead, but we still lost. Coordination was missing in the team,” said Edvin Irvin coach of Bishop’s School.

Varun Perla captain of Bishop’s scored 13 points for his team.

“We made many errors. Defence was weak and team lacked combination that’s why we went down. Credit must also goes to the opponents’ defence as they did not allow us three pointers in the final quarter,” added Perla.

SLOWING DOWN THE MOMENTUM

With just three minutes to go in the match, Dashrath Birhamane coach of Millennium School, took two time outs for his team which slowed the momentum of the match.

“Strategy behind taking time outs in crucial moments is to calm down the boys when team is in the lead. Boys keep on playing and they don’t realise how they need to play in the final moments. In a time out we can give players advice and strategy as well,” said Birhamane.

