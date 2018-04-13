Uncle abuses 10-year-old in Pune, family seeks to hush plaint

A 28-year-old man has been booked for allegedly sodomising a 10-year-old boy in Pune. The incident came to light after the child told his mother about it. Even though the child's mother approached the police, other family members have decided to stay mum about the abuse.

As the suspect is known to the child and is also a relative, the police have decided not to release his name to the media.

Hailing from Osmanabad, the 28-year-old was in Pune to visit his sister's husband who underwent a medical procedure, according to the police.While the child's mother is a housewife, his father is a painter.

A case under Section 377 (unnatural sex) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 4 (penetrative sexual assault) and 8 (sexual assault) of Protection of Children against Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, 2012 was registered against him. Police sub-inspector Poornima Kadam of Dighi police station is investigating the case.

"He was in Pune for three-four days. The incident happened on the night of April 10. The child told his mother about it and the mother told everyone in the family before approaching the police. After the case was filed, he was taken for medical tests. However, the family members decided to dissociate themselves from it and the child did not wish to speak about it. The case has been filed and it will be investigated," PSI Kadam said.

She also said that the police have sent a team to Osmanabad to arrest the man.