Under-19 inter-club cricket: Nambiar’s ton knocks out Fallah team

Bowling to Rohan Nambiar and Prithvi Khirnar turned out to be a nightmare for Fallah Cricket Academy bowlers as the duo stitched an unbeaten 192-run partnership which helped Aryans Cricket Academy to secure 86 runs victory at the Katariya High School ground on Friday.

With three losses in as many matches, Fallah Cricket Academy bows out from the captain Shivrampant Vishnu Damle trophy under-19 inter-club cricket tournament.

Nambiar joined Khirnar after opener Suryakant Saroj got out in first over. From their onwards duo first got settled and then created havoc for Fallah Cricket Academy.

“The idea was to play our natural game and post the target of as many runs for the opponents,” said Nambiar who hit 18 boundaries to score 101 runs (not out) in 64 balls.

It was raining of boundaries and sixes as the duo kept clearing the ropes. Miss-fields from Fallah Cricket Academy on numerous occasions made things easier for Nambiar and Khirnar.

“Our fielding was not up to the mark. We need to improve on it. On many occasions where there was only one run, we gifted two to three runs which was disappointing,” said Ajit Pawar, captain, Fallah Cricket Academy.

On one end Nambiar was dealing with boundaries while Khirnar was dealing with clean sixes. Khirnar played with the strike rate of 182.50 and scored 70 runs in 40 balls with the help of 7 fours and 4 sixes.

“It was a brilliant performance from Nambiar and Khirnar. It was a bit of bad luck for Saroj who got out early otherwise, our openers could have batted till the end of the innings,” said Tanmay Sanghavi, captain, Aryans Cricket Academy.

Chasing a target of 201 in 18 overs was never easy for Fallah Cricket Academy and the fact that they were playing with a team of 10 players made things more tougher.

“Our openers -- Srujan Putta and Siddhesh Patil played very slow so I went into the batting with the mindset of hitting big shots. It was the need of the hour but unfortunately, I got out,” said Sahil Shrivastav, vice-captain and wicketkeeper of Fallah Cricket Academy.

After the first wicket fell on the score of 44 for Fallah Cricket Academy –the team failed to build a partnership and could only manage 115 runs.

“If we had could have built a partnership then the target could have been chase down but players got out trying to hit big shots,” added Pawar.

