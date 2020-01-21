e-paper
Undertrial commits suicide at Yerawada mental hospital

pune Updated: Jan 21, 2020 17:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
An undertrial committed suicide inside the Yerawada mental hospital on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Sunil Prajapati (25), a native of Dharwad.

A suicide-related case has been lodged with the Yerawada police. According to the police, Prajapati was a murder accused in a case related to the Dharwad railway police and was brought to the Yerawada Central Jail.

According to the Yerawada jail officials, he suffered from severe mental problems when lodged in the jail, after which he was admitted to the mental hospital fifteen days ago.

He was given a separate room for treatment and also a rug. Prajapati tore the corners of the rug and made a rope out of it. He tied the rope to the roof and committed suicide between 9 and 10 pm on Monday.

Post the suicide, Yerawada prison authorities and police were intimated about the incident by the hospital management. His body was taken to the Sassoon General Hospital for autopsy and later handed over to his relatives on Tuesday. A number of senior prison and police officials visited the spot to assess the case and an internal inquiry has been ordered into the incident. Further investigation is on in the case, Yerawada police said.

