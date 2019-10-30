Unforced errors delay Aditi’s march into semis

pune

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 17:44 IST

Pune: Bouncing the ball 8 to 10 times before serving is the habit that 14-year-old Aditi Gudulkar is trying to overcome on coach’s advice, but she says the practice sets up her rhythm for the contest.

Her game was on display during the quarter-final match against Sophia D’souza whom she defeated 7-6 (7-2), 6-3 in two hours and 15 minutes in the MSLTA-Yonex Sunrise All India Ranking Talent Series (7) under-14 tennis tournament at Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex in Balewadi on Wednesday.

“I keep on bouncing the ball till I get the confidence to serve it. I am trying to overcome it as my coaches tell me to tap only 2-3 times,” said Aditi who is top seeded for the first time in any tournament.

The victory turned out be tiring for the Mumbai player and she herself is to be blamed – unforced errors, double faults and not controlling the first serve made things harder.

All the errors which top seed made were at the time of serving for game points and it allowed D’souza to stay into the match.

“I was in two minds while closing the game and that was the reason the first set went into the decider. I was thinking some different shots and executing something else on the court. I should have wrapped up the match early. I needed to toss the ball high as most of the serves were staying low,” said Aditi who was not content with her victory.

Practicing tennis at MSLTA Mumbai since last two and a half years – Aditi is yet to win a singles title.

“I have played tournament in Hyderabad, Jalandhar but have not been able to win the title,” said Aditi who is also playing doubles with Anwesa Das.

Opponent Sophia who started playing three years ago is learning the game step by step.

“My forehand is strong, but I am improving. I have not travelled outside my hometown Mumbai to play tournaments. This is the first time I have come to Pune,” Sophia said.

Result: Aditi Gudulkar bt Sophia D’souza 7-6 (7-2) 6-3

Aditi Gudulkar, winner, says, “I need to improve on my first serve. It was not up to the mark today.”

Sophia D’souza, runner-up, says, “I made many mistakes and did not give a good fight in the second set.”

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 17:42 IST