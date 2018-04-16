Vegetable prices dip in Pune as supply rises

Increase in supply from neighbouring states where the harvesting season is at its peak has lowered prices of the vegetables at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Pune on Sunday as compared to last week.

The price of ladies’ finger, cluster beans, chilli, cucumber, brinjal and raw mango witnessed a drop on Sunday due to an increase in the supply of these commodities.However, the prices of ginger, potato and peas have seen an increase. The rate of ginger has increased because it’s supply from Bengaluru has stopped. On Sunday, APMC Pune witnessed the arrival of 160 trucks of vegetables, according to APMC officials.

The price of ladies’ finger crashed to Rs 150-200 from Rs 250 per 10 kilogramme last week, cluster beans dipped toRs 250 from Rs 200 per 10 kilogramme last week while chilli which was being sold at Rs 300 per 10 kilogramme last week crashed to Rs 200 per 10 kilogramme and cucumber which was sold at nearly Rs 150 per 10 kilogramme last week came crashing to Rs 80-90 on Sunday. Brinjal and raw mango were sold at Rs 80 and Rs 200 per 10 kilogramme.

On the other hand, ginger was sold at Rs 300-320 per 10 kilogramme, which is Rs 100 higher than last week. Even prices of potatoes have shot up and it was sold at Rs 180 per 10 kilogramme as compared to Rs 120 last week. But prices of peas have reached Rs 500-550 per 10 kilogramme which is said to be season high.

As far as the fruit market is concerned, on Sunday APMC Pune saw an arrival of seven trucks of pineapple (Rs 250 per three dozen), 40 tonnes of sweet lime (Rs 300 per four dozen), eight tonnes of orange (Rs 120 per three dozen), 35 tonnes of pomegranate (Rs 200 per kg), 10 tonnes of papaya (Rs 10), and 10,000 boxes of mangoes (Rs 1,500-3,000 for four - eight dozen).

Vilas Bhujbal, president of Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard Traders' and Agents' Association, said, "Earlier, unseasonal rains had affected the supply but now the supply has increased and has brought down the prices of some commodities like ladies’ finger, cluster beans, chilli, cucumber, and brinjal. However, beans which sold at nearly Rs 40 last week, increased to Rs 60 per kilogramme on Sunday."

Vijay Kadam, a retail vegetable seller in Swargate, said, "Generally, during summer, the prices of vegetables increases but as there is a regular supply we have seen a dip in prices. People are now buying twice the quantity unlike ten days ago when the prices were on a higher side."

Bhujbal said, " Vegetables used to come to the Pune market from Karnataka,Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Satara, and Sangli area. The prices are set to drop further with the increase in supply."