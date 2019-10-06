e-paper
Sunday, Oct 06, 2019

Vehicles gutted after late night blaze engulfs parking area of SRA building in Parvati

pune Updated: Oct 06, 2019 18:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
In a late night blaze, 12 vehicles parked inside a building were damaged in Parvati area on Sunday. The fire was allegedly started by an unidentified man who had a fight with an autorickshaw owner who lived in the building, according to the first information report filed at the Dattawadi police station. The owner, identified as Nitish Sakat, 27, had asked the suspect not to drink alcohol inside his vehicle and after the incident filed a complaint with the police.  

The fire brigade received calls about the fire at 2:30am on Sunday from Vighnaharta SRA project society near Rasta Seva Dal office. The rickshaw was among the vehicles which were destroyed in the fire.  

Along with the rickshaw, the vehicles which were completely damaged, include six two-wheelers. Four other two-wheelers were also partially damaged in the fire. The vehicles included both geared motorbikes and mopeds.  

The fire brigade officials rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

“There was a meterbox in the parking lot, but it was intact. The electric wires in the parking lot had melted and were damaged, but one cannot say whether they caused the fire or not. There area was under close circuit television (CCTV) coverage. Maybe that will help the police investigate the matter. But it is very difficult to say what started the fire at this point,” said station officer Rajesh Jagtap of Pune fire brigade.  

Jagtap was accompanied by seven-eight officials and two units of fire brigade vehicles which worked for 15-20 minutes to completely douse the fire. The two vehicles came from Erandwane and Janta Vasahat fire divisions.  

A case under Section 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Dattawadi police station against the unidentified man. Assistant police inspector Surendra Dhumal is investigating the case.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 18:00 IST

