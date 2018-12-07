VHP to hold a mega rally in Pune on December 9 to demand bill on Ram temple

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will be organising a mega rally in the city on Sunday, December 9 to demand a bill in the parliament on the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Sadhvi Pragya Bharati, Atul Shastri Bhagre and senior officials of VHP will be addressing the dharma sabha (congregation of Hindu priests) at the Natubag ground on Bajirao road informed Shankar Gaykar, chief of VHP in western Maharashtra. Gaykar said, “The rally will change the mindset of all those who feel that it will not be possible to expedite the bill for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya in the winter session of parliament.

Addressing a press conference in the city, Gaykar said, “For years the construction of Ram temple has been prolonged owing to the shallow promises of consecutive governments in power. Even the Supreme Court has failed to meet our demands and hence, now, we demand a proper bill in the parliament regarding the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.”

Threatening to organise a furious protest against the union government, Gaykar said, “Promises in this regards are not enough as they have failed to build the temple. In the upcoming parliament session, if the government does not come up with a legally strong bill for the construction of the temple, we will organise a nationwide furious agitation.”

“Only the government will be responsible for the consequences of the protest,” added Gaykar.

Launching an indirect attack on Congress party who slammed the BJP of highlighting the Ram temple issue to polarise the upcoming elections in 2019, Gaykar said, “Even when late former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi held the office, he had supported the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Hence all those opposing it must realise that this is an issue attached to the sentiments of Hindus and should be treated with respect and dignity.”

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 17:00 IST