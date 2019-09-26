Vice-president Naidu for simultaneous polls to avoid deviation, diversion

pune

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 20:22 IST

Calling frequent elections in the country a matter of concern, vice- president M Venkaiah Naidu, on Thursday, made a strong pitch for simultaneous polls across India to avoid “deviation, dilution and diversion” of the public work.

Naidu made the remarks at the Punyabhushan award ceremony which was held at Balgandharva Rang Mandir. He presented the award to noted archaeologist G B Deglurkar.

“Frequent elections in the country is a matter of concern, because the moment elections come, everyone has to follow the pre-line formula. Hence, we need to have one broad simultaneous election across the country within 15 days so that there is no deviation, no dilution and no diversion of the public work,” Naidu said in his address.

Naidu called upon historians, archaeologists, linguists and other scholars in the country to unite in order to re-create India’s ‘real history’ before the world.

He said, “Archaeology and archaeological sites are the bridges that connect the present with our past. Archaeology is a fascinating subject that enhances our understanding of history through hard evidence. I believe that it has tremendous potential to ‘reconstruct’ and ‘re-correct’ history. People’s participation is essential in strengthening the government’s efforts in conservation of important archaeological sites.”

Naidu said that he is impressed Deglurkar’s discoveries through excavations in different parts of India. According to Naidu, various academic disciplines such as history, archaeology, anthropology, iconography, epigraphy and sociology must come together and this multi-disciplinary approach will help us make a fundamental contribution to textual and archaeological study.

Stating that Deglurkar belongs to an ‘exclusive’ club of archaeologists, Naidu said, “When he excavated identical ivory dolls from Bhokardan in Jalna district of Maharashtra and Pompeii in Italy, he conclusively established the presence of Roman tradesmen in this region during Satvahana rule.”

While accepting the award, Deglurkar said, “I am happy to receive this award. We always try to bring new history and ancient facts related to it, in front of the people and will continue to do so in the future.”

Girish Bapat, Pune member of Parliament, Vandana Chavan, MP and Mukta Tilak, Pune mayor were also present for the function.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 20:22 IST