Victory memorial at Bhima Koregaon awaits govt funds

pune

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 20:11 IST

A year after Dalit leader and Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment Ramdas Athawale announced the development and beautification of the Bhima Koregaon Vijay Stambh (victory memorial obelisk), the memorial site still awaits funds.

Athawale, who visited the memorial during the anniversary celebrations on January 1, 2019, had announced that the central and state governments would collectively spend Rs 100 crore on beautifying the memorial.

When pointed out that the funds are still awaited, Athawale said, “We had announced about the funds to be spent for the Bhima Koregaon memorial beautification project and a proposal has been given to the state government through the district collector of Pune. The plan has been readied by the district planning development committee and is awaiting sanction from the state. The plan involves purchasing land in the immediate neighbourhood of ‘Vijay Stambh’ and the beautification of the area.”

Athawale had then said that the state government had prepared a Rs 63 crore development plan for the Bhima Koregaon memorial and the central government would further chip in to increase the amount to Rs 100 crore. The objective was to develop the site as an important centre for Dalits, Athawale had said.

Naval Kishore Ram, district collector, confirmed that no funds had been received towards the Rs 100 crore proposal and declined to elaborate. “Our focus now is on law and order and smooth conduct of the event. The state government is spending funds on security and public services for the people visiting on January 1,” said Ram.

“As far as the beautification project is concerned, the issue will be taken up after the January 1 celebrations. I don’t want to comment on the Rs 100 crore fund project which involves beautification of the memorial area,” he said and confirmed that no funds from the announced corpus have arrived.

Bhima Koregaon Shaurya Din Coordination committee president Rahul Dambale also regretted the delay in sanctioning the promised funds.

The former deputy mayor of Pune Municipal Corporation and prominent Dalit leader Siddharth Dhende said that funds are needed to develop the area around the Vijay Stambh. “Currently, only 11.05 acres is registered on paper. There are problems like sanitation, drinking water and new constructions are taking place around the monument and hence, the surrounding land must be acquired by the state,” said Dhende.

Honouring fallen heros at Bhima Koregaon

Location

The victory memorial obelisk, popularly known as ‘Vijay Stambh’ is located at Perne hamlet in Bhima Koregaon village, about 30 km from Pune.

Importance

According to the Dalit narrative, the 1818 battle is the victory over casteism as the British Army comprising a large contingent of Dalit Mahar soldiers had defeated the forces of Peshwas at Bhima Koregaon. Later ‘Vijaystambh’ was erected by the British as a memorial for soldiers killed in the Bhima Koregaon battle on January 1, 1818.

Violence in Bhima Koregaon had killed one in 2018

-Violence broke out during the bi-centenary celebrations of Koregaon Bhima battle on January 1, 2018, in which one person was killed. Samasta Hindu Aghadi president Milind Ekbote, who was arrested in March 2018 in connection with the violence and was later granted bail by the Supreme Court. Right-wing leader Sambhaji Bhide was booked in the case but not arrested.

-A coalition of 260 organisations under the umbrella of ‘Bhima Koregaon Shaurya Din Prerna Abhiyaan’ had organised the conclave on December 31, 2018, to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the battle of Bhima-Koregaon battle.

10 lakh people

attended the 201st commemoration event on January 1, 2019

25 lakh people

are expected this year (2020) according to Bhima Koregaon Shaurya Din Coordination committee