Virtual classroom: Experts on screen to raise standard of learning... and teaching

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 16:36 IST

In the virtual classroom, apart from your regular teachers, expert teachers of that particular subject will also take classes and demonstrate the subject, said Ashish Shelar, state school education minister to a Class 9 student via live conferencing on Monday.

Shelar interacted with some students and teachers from Nandurbar, Gadchiroli, Nashik and Palghar districts after the inauguration of the ‘Virtual Classroom’ project.

Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training and Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan in collaboration with Valuable Group launched ‘Virtual Classroom’ project in the state on Monday.

Shelar inaugurated the virtual classroom studio at the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training office in Sadashiv peth. Initially, this project will be launched only in 36 zilla parishad schools from educationally backward blocks, pre-dominantly from tribal areas in Nandurbar, Gadchiroli, Nashik and Palghar districts.

Ketan Thackeray, a Class 9 student from Kurud taluka school in Gadchiroli district asked, “How will we as students benefit by this new virtual classroom?” Shelar responded saying, “It will be an interactive session and students can ask their questions to these teachers. Apart from the academic studies, there will be classes for music and personality development taken by experts on every Saturday which will add on to the overall development of the students.” He stressed on the importance of technology-aided educational tools, which will help increase the standard of education, across all the four districts.

Vishal Solanki, state education commissioner was also present for the inauguration said, “Expert teachers from in and around Pune will teach at the studio on a daily basis, covering subjects like English, Mathematics and Science for Class 9 and 10 students.”

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 16:35 IST