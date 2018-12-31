Vishal clinches traditional national wrestling championship title

Vishal from Haryana came out with his best game to clinch title defeating Rajan Tomar of Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) in the inaugural edition of Traditional national wrestling championship at Somatane Phata, Talegaon on Sunday.

Vishal started on defensive mode and took his time before coming out with the attacking move.Tomar scored first point in the second minute to move ahead. After few minutes of struggle Vishal got his act together and pin down Tomar which made him winner with 4-1 score line.For Vishal bouts in 125 kg category started on easy note as he got bye in the first round.

In the pre-quarter final the 18-year-old grappler, Vishal got better of Sanju Yadav of Chhattisgarh.Semi-final turned out to be tough contest for Vishal but he came back strongly in dying moments to beat Amritpal Singh of Punjab.

Before coming into final, Tomar defeated Gurpreet Sing of Punjab in semi-final.Quarterfinal contest was an easy affair for Tomar where he got better of Anil Kumar of Rajasthan.In the pre-quarters and round one Tomar got better of Shani Singh of Uttar Pradesh and Gopal Yadav of Railways respectively.

Earlier in the 86-kg category, Praveen of Railways clinched gold medal defeating Sanjeet of SSCB.

Next Traditional national wrestling championship in Baramati

After the successful first edition organisers is all set for it second edition (in 2019) which will also happen in Maharashtra. “After this successful edition, I am happy to announce that second edition will also take place in Maharashtra. Baramati will be the venue,” said Brijbhushan Sharan Singh President, wrestling federation of India. “The second edition will also have women’s bout,” added Singh.

Haryana emerge overall champion

In the two day national championship, Haryana grapplers steal the show with claiming top position with 105 points. Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) grabbed second spot with 75 points while Railways claimed third place.

Maharashtra concluded the championship on sixth position.

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 16:33 IST