Waded through floodwater? Beware of leptospirosis, say Pune doctors

pune

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:30 IST

Waded through floodwater? If yes, then consult a doctor and take the prescribed medicine to prevent any chances of leptospirosis, a deadly bacterial infection, said health department officials.

After the incessant rains in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department has said that the residents are at risk of contracting leptospirosis and they have issued an alert regarding this to all the PMC-run hospitals. The PMC health department has also sent stock of doxycycline capsules to the hospitals. This capsule can be used as a preventive measure and can be given to those affected by this disease, said health department officials.

Sanjeev Wavare, PMC assistant medical officer of health department said, “Heavy showers, followed by floods and constant waterlogging are cited as predominant reasons for the rise in leptospirosis. So far, this year, 12 positive cases of leptospirosis has been reported. Hence, as a preventive measure we have sent an alert to all PMC-run hospitals. The doxycycline capsules will be available free of cost at PMC hospitals. The number of positive cases is expected to increase.”

According to Wavare, in 2017 and 2018 eight cases of leptospirosis were reported. However, this year, between January and September 12 positive cases have been reported. “Due to heavy rains on September 25-26 a lot of garbage, debris have been collected in canals and arterial roads in the city. These mucky surroundings prove to be a favourable condition for the infection to spread. We fear that the number of positive cases will rise,” added Wavare.

Talking about leptospirosis, Dr Kiran Seth said, “This bacteria if out in the open can survive in water and mucky surroundings for months. The symptoms of the disease is high fever, severe headache, chills, muscle ache, vomiting, abdominal pain, red eyes and rashes on the skin. If a person is infected with leptospirosis, the patient can suffer kidney damage, meningitis, liver failure, and respiratory distress if the disease is not treated in time.”

Stay safe

Symptoms of leptospirosis

High fever

Severe headache

Chills

Muscle ache

Vomiting

Abdominal pain

Red eyes

Rashes on the skin

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 16:30 IST