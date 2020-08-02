e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Ward boy molests Covid positive patient in Pune hospital’s ICU, arrested

Ward boy molests Covid positive patient in Pune hospital’s ICU, arrested

pune Updated: Aug 02, 2020 00:18 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustantimes
         

The Hadapsar police on Saturday arrested a ward boy for allegedly molesting a Covid positive patient undergoing treatment at Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of private hospital at Hadapsar.

According to police officials, Ashok Namdeo Gawali (40) molested 35-year-old Covid patient on Saturday by inappropriately touching her.

The accused, according to Hadapsar police inspector Ramesh Sathe, was wearing a mask and went near the bed of the victim. He then lowered his mask and told her if she recognized him.

The man then shared a personal detail with her due to which she ignored him. The man then demanded her mobile number which she refused. He then physically molested her.

At that time, a woman staffer of the hospital came to the spot and recognized him. The accused then immediately left the room.

“The victim lodged a complaint with Hadapsar after we sent the team to hospital We have no arrested him,” said Sathe, who is investigating the case. The accused has been booked under section 354 of Indian Penal Code, according to FIR.

top news
Amar Singh’s death mourned across parties
Amar Singh’s death mourned across parties
‘Can recommend Sushant’s case to CBI if famiily asks’: Bihar CM
‘Can recommend Sushant’s case to CBI if famiily asks’: Bihar CM
Punjab hooch tragedy death toll rises to 86;CM suspends 7 officials, 6 cops
Punjab hooch tragedy death toll rises to 86;CM suspends 7 officials, 6 cops
Muted Eid celebrations grim reminder of 2019 in Srinagar
Muted Eid celebrations grim reminder of 2019 in Srinagar
Pune company’s 76 employees test Covid-19 positive, more cases not ruled out
Pune company’s 76 employees test Covid-19 positive, more cases not ruled out
Aubameyang scores a brace, Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 to win 14th FA Cup
Aubameyang scores a brace, Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 to win 14th FA Cup
All 10 points to be discussed in IPL GC on Sunday
All 10 points to be discussed in IPL GC on Sunday
Rhea Chakraborty under ‘our watch’, say Bihar cops on Sushant death case
Rhea Chakraborty under ‘our watch’, say Bihar cops on Sushant death case
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In