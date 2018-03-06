‘Waste to energy’ project in Pune faces several hiccups

The Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA) is scouting for land for dumping its 800 tonne garbage generated daily. PMRDA metropolitan commissioner and chief executive officer (CEO) Kiran Gitte, on Monday, said that the PMRDA is planning to dump garbage at the Phursungi garbage depot by initiating the reclamation of the land by participating in the ‘waste to energy project’ by transforming 2,000 tonnes of garbage into energy. However, Gitte refused to spell out any deadline for the project.

Meanwhile, Wagholi Housing Societies Association (WHSA) has strongly opposed the move stating that Phursungi villagers, who are fighting a long battle against garbage dumping, will never allow fresh garbage dumping and alleged that the decision was completed out of sync with the changing times. WHSA said that considering that an in-house proposal for setting up a world class solid waste management plant was already on the cards of the local gram panchayat, the decision was “impractical and unrealistic”.

The PMRDA commissioner, who is facing flak from Wagholi residents, especially the WHSA, for inept handling of the garbage disposal and burning issue, had to face several critical media queries on the issue. Gitte refused to declare the deadline to the project and how the project will be conceptualised and executed. However, he pointed out that currently, 1,200 tonnes of garbage from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is being dumped in the area.

Bhagwan Bhadale, president, Kachara depot Hatav Sangharsh Samiti, and local villagers had been opposing garbage dumping for quite a long time now. In the villages of Phursungi, Uruli Devachi and Mantarwadi, farmlands have gone infertile and water is not potable to drink. Residents of the area have been complaining of poor health and foul smell emanating from the area for the past three decades.

PMRDA’s reclamation plan is aimed at creating space for fresh trash which comes after recycling. WHSA director Sanjeev Kumar said that if Phursungi villagers opposed additional garbage dumping, then the current plan, if implemented, would be a cruel decision which will work against the interests of Phursungi villagers. “It’s like taking the lives of Phursungi villagers and it is no longer a long term, concrete and feasible option.,” he said. The WHSA has further demanded the swift commissioning of the Rs 9 crore garbage processing plant which has been sanctioned by the GP to be set up at the earliest.

WHSA garbage disposal proposal

1. Shifting the existing garbage dumping yard to old and new closed crushing mines

2. Segregation of garbage into wet and dry wastes

3. Decompost plant to convert garbage into fertiliser

4. Reclamation of land by participating in the ‘waste to energy project’ by transforming 2,000 tonnes of garbage into energy

5. Registration of criminal cases against garbage burners for endangering human health.