We do not want right, left wing workers to hold events’, say FC students

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 20:54 IST

A group of students from Fergusson College, belonging to the Ambedkarite and progressive movement staged a protest and also called a press meet on Friday, demanding action against Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists who allegedly assaulted one student on January 29 on the college premises.

The students gathered outside the main building and raised slogans against the college administration, ABVP, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP-led central government.

Police had to intervene and the protest was called off only when the principal Ranvindra Pardeshi gave a letter to the students requesting them to stop the protest.

Santosh Rasave, a student who was also a part of the protest alleged that he was physically assaulted by ABVP workers. “On January 29, 40-50 ABVP workers, who were not students of the college held a pro CAA event in the college. On hearing this, I approached the RSS affiliated group to ask if they had the requisite permission to conduct the event. When I asked for the permission letter, one of the workers started slapping me and warned me of dire consequences if I continued to question further. I have a medical certificate regarding the injury. When I complained to the principal he did not take the issue seriously and hence we called for a press meet,” said Rasave.

Meanwhile, ABVP workers who had gathered at the same spot raised ‘Vande Mataram’ slogans and denied that any such incident took place.

Pardeshi said, “We have spoken to the students and have taken their demands into consideration. We also conduct an enquiry about the programmes held inside the college campus. Accordingly, a letter has been given to the students and a copy has been sent to the Deccan Gymkhana police to conduct further inquiry about the student who was assaulted.”

Another student, Sujit Kate alleged that the college administration was not being fair in giving permissions to conduct events. “When we invite speakers to talk about the Constitution of India we are denied permission. Our demand is straight, that do not allow anyone from outside the college neither from the right wing nor from the left wing organisations. We also request authorities to take strict action against culprits who assaulted our fellow students,” he said.